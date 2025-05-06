Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Stake Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,398,000. Finally, Shade Tree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $600.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

