Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

PSCC stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

