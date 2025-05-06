Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stake Reduced by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,767 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 750,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,354,000 after purchasing an additional 69,546 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,604,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 411,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 206,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,366,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.94. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $72.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.098 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

