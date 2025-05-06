iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stake Reduced by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,707,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $63.18 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.48.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

