JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,581 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.37% of JELD-WEN worth $30,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,443,000 after buying an additional 1,583,238 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $9,492,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,775,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,305,000 after purchasing an additional 634,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 220,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 26,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $133,639.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,109,018 shares in the company, valued at $66,331,631.08. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,400. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 714,404 shares of company stock worth $4,023,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

NYSE:JELD opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $476.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

