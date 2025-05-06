JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 82,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKS opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $936.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $37.36.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($1.40). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JKS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Glj Research lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

