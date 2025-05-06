Kidder Stephen W Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,063 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.0% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.