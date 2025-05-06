Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 25,697,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,450,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636,057 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,827,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,840,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $113.82 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.