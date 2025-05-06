Leafly (LFLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Leafly to post earnings of ($0.70) per share and revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.
Leafly Trading Up 21.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LFLY opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $617,566.60, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.13. Leafly has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83.
Leafly Company Profile
