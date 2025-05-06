Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Loar were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Loar by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Loar in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Loar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 501,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Loar during the fourth quarter worth about $40,347,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Loar in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,787,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Loar Stock Up 2.3 %

LOAR opened at $96.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 403.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $99.16.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Loar’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Loar

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

