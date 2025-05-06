Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363,978 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $30,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14.
Lyft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Several analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.
In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,227.65. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $486,841. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
