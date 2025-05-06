Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363,978 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250,967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $30,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Lyft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LYFT

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 22,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $283,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,227.65. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock worth $486,841. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.