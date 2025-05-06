Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Magna International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Get Magna International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGA

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. Magna International has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $48.18.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 131.6% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 2,126.5% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.