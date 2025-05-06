Mariner LLC Buys 4,991 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,437,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,455,000 after buying an additional 38,068 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after acquiring an additional 557,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Certara by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,083,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,494,000 after purchasing an additional 182,042 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,818,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Certara by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,995,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,385 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.90, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.57. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

