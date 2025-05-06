Mariner LLC Cuts Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of IRTC opened at $135.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $137.49.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

