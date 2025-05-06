Mariner LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,562.72. The trade was a 53.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warby Parker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

