Mariner LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in General American Investors by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Price Performance

Shares of GAM opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

In other General American Investors news, Director Trust Fbo Altschul Arthur G, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $49,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,500. This represents a 20.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,885 shares of company stock valued at $121,691 and have sold 15,199 shares valued at $376,971. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

