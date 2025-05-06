Mariner LLC Has $276,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $40,109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,079,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after acquiring an additional 56,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 290,545 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 270,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 99,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Trading Down 3.9 %

RDFN stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.50. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $180,730.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,968.40. The trade was a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RDFN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Redfin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redfin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

