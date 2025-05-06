Mariner LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ATS were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ATS by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,515,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after buying an additional 5,425,613 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ATS by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,671,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the 4th quarter worth $31,295,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 717,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 584,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ATS during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ATS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

ATS Stock Down 1.5 %

ATS stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. ATS Co. has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $35.42.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ATS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.