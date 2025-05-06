Mariner LLC Invests $252,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $435.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.