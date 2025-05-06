Mariner LLC Invests $262,000 in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,091.11. This represents a 14.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $45,502.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,121,506 shares in the company, valued at $244,196,440.74. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $288,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $79.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

