Mariner LLC Invests $276,000 in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGND shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

LGND opened at $106.35 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $575,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,651.37. This trade represents a 20.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

