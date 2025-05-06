Mariner LLC Invests $283,000 in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,470,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after buying an additional 2,313,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $18,130,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,166,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 936,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,126,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,468,000 after purchasing an additional 685,395 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

