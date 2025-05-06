Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIM. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SEIM opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $554.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.07.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.