Mariner LLC Purchases 2,532 Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,188,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,769,000 after purchasing an additional 72,423 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 16,066.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 32,293 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity International Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $195.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.