Mariner LLC Purchases New Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,467,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160,226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,179,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,845,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after buying an additional 604,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,270,000 after buying an additional 590,632 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SN opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.51. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $133.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SharkNinja from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.06.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

