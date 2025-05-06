Mariner LLC Raises Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bank First were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank First by 771.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bank First by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank First alerts:

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of BFC opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bank First Co. has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $117.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Bank First had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. Research analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank First from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank First

Insider Activity at Bank First

In other Bank First news, Director Michael S. Stayer-Suprick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.07 per share, for a total transaction of $102,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,782.45. This trade represents a 49.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel C. Mcconeghy acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,440. The trade was a 23.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.