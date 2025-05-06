Mariner LLC Raises Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Trading Up 7.9 %

Gold Fields stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.3752 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

GFI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

