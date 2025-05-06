Mariner LLC Sells 40,942 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,942 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 130,264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 36,067.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 133,812 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.35 price objective (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

