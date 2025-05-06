Mariner LLC Sells 4,482 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BXMT opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -408.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,760.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

