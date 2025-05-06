Mariner LLC Sells 751 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IYM opened at $131.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.87. The firm has a market cap of $485.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $115.07 and a 1-year high of $153.55.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.