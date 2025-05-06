Mariner LLC Takes Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 237,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 159,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 158,960 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 113,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,606,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revolve Group Price Performance
Shares of RVLV opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10.
In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,430. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. The trade was a 9.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,812. 46.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
