Mariner LLC Takes Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 237,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 159,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 158,960 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 113,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,606,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVLV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,430. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. The trade was a 9.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,812. 46.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.