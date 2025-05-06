Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 40,494 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,494 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Compugen were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Compugen by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 317,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 43,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 36,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Compugen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Compugen Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of CGEN opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 million, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. Compugen Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). Compugen had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Compugen Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company’s immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

