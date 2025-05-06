Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 210,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,077,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TALO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

