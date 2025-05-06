Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BankUnited by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,696,000 after buying an additional 322,368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,392,000 after purchasing an additional 181,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,478.74. This trade represents a 10.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $430,955. The trade was a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BKU opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hovde Group cut their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BankUnited from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

BankUnited Profile

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

