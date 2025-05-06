Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 17,500 Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 130,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 43,935 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 349,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 204,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Chimera Investment stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $984.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 20.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at Chimera Investment

In related news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. The trade was a 9.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chimera Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also

