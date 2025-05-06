Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 27,249 Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $140.44 million, a PE ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.49. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 960.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

