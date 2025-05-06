Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 32,145 Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.20% of Gulf Island Fabrication as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 221,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 51,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of GIFI opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $110.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Gulf Island Fabrication Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

