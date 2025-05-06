Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.20% of Ultralife worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ultralife by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ultralife by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Ultralife Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Ultralife Co. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Ultralife had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Ultralife Profile

(Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.