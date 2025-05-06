Marshall Wace LLP Buys 13,004 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $5,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,626,000 after acquiring an additional 236,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $8,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

