Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,432 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Forrester Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Forrester Research by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORR opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $184.69 million, a P/E ratio of -32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Forrester Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

