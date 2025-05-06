Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of Gain Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gain Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 88,236 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 98,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44,750 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $59.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GANX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

