Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 116,326 ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 116,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ECARX in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ECARX in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECARX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000.
ECARX Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of ECARX stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. ECARX Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ECARX in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECX
About ECARX
ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ECARX
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.