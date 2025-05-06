Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 116,326 ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 116,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ECARX in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ECARX in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECARX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ECARX stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. ECARX Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECARX ( NASDAQ:ECX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.18 million. Analysts expect that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ECARX in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECX

About ECARX

(Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.