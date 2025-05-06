Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 25,100 Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGHC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 141.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 157,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Super Group by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Super Group by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,301,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,664 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Super Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,353,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Super Group by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Stock Performance

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.69 and a beta of 1.01. Super Group Limited has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $8.86.

Super Group Announces Dividend

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Super Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $517.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Super Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Super Group Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

