Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,948 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $30,841,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $6,898,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after buying an additional 292,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 224,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 196,094 shares during the period.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,662 shares of company stock worth $68,045. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $585.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $329.51 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

