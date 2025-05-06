Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977,280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 83,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $71,579.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,972.50. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith A. Goldan sold 3,777 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $58,543.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,563. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,683 shares of company stock valued at $336,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.26. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

