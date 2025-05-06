Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,990 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,444,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 4,541,359 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,527,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 834,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Altice USA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 407,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

Altice USA Stock Up 1.8 %

ATUS stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.65. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

