Marshall Wace LLP Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,703,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,969 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,687,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,321,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 594,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $7,131,000.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 target price on LexinFintech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LX stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.46.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.26 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

About LexinFintech

(Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.