Marshall Wace LLP Has $191,000 Stock Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 169,598 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $362.62 million, a P/E ratio of 136.32 and a beta of 1.54.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. Analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, D. Boral Capital decreased their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

