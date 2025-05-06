Marshall Wace LLP Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $6,760,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,960,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,910,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 288.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 62,042 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Citigroup raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CLB opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

