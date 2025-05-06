Marshall Wace LLP Has $207,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159,514 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MOS opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.